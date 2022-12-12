Latvian transport giant Kreiss buys Immingham Docks-based haulage firm C Neil Dowson

Latvian transport and logistics group Kreiss SIA has purchased Immingham Docks-based haulage and distribution business C Neil Dowson Limited.

Kreiss provides transportation for goods, including pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, hazardous cargo, and frozen and perishable goods, across Europe.

The business currently has offices in six different countries, a fleet of 2,000 trucks and trailers, and employs around 2,400 staff.

A team from Weightmans LLP, led by Paul Raftery, provided legal advice to Kreiss on the acquisition, its first in the UK.

Founded in 1990 by Neil and Julie Dowson, C Neil Dowson provides haulage services throughout the UK.

The business boasts a fleet of tractor units, skeletal trailers, forklifts, and its own yard, located one mile from one of Europe’s largest ports, Immingham Docks in Lincolnshire, all of which will be acquired by Kreiss as part of the deal.

The acquisition provides Kreiss with a new base in the UK, enabling the business to further expand its international operations.

Neil Dowson, Operations Director of C Neil Dowson, said: “Over the past 32 years of trading, C Neil Dowson company has been recognised by its customers, staff and suppliers for its loyalty and reliability within the market.

"These principles can now be carried into the future with the support of Kreiss behind us. Becoming part of Kreiss Group marks a new chapter for C Neil Dowson and I am confident that it will be a positive move for the business and its customers.”

Sergejs Zalizko, board member of Kreiss, said: “We are delighted to welcome C Neil Dowson in to the Kreiss Group.

