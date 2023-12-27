Law firm Irwin Mitchell becomes a business hero for Leeds charity
Irwin Mitchell has become the inaugural member of SNAPS Yorkshire’s new Business Heroes club, as the charity sees demand for services increase dramatically. SNAPS (Special Needs and Parent Support Yorkshire) provides physiotherapy, hydrotherapy and play for children with additional needs in Leeds, along with inclusive football sessions and support for parent carers through its Family Support Service. The charity supports an average of 180 families a month, with some travelling from as far away as Hull to access its services.
Lucy Owen, chief executive at SNAPS, said: “The increase in demand for our services in the past year has been unprecedented. SNAPS is unique in that it provides therapy for children with additional needs, but also a holistic support service for all their family members too. There simply isn’t anything else out there like SNAPS, and so families are travelling an increasing amount to attend.”
By becoming a “Business Hero”, Irwin Mitchell will be funding 11 sessions of hydrotherapy, 22 sessions of physiotherapy using a trampoline, 11 specialist swimming lessons and two stay and play sessions, where activities such as arts and crafts, music, dance and drama are delivered at in Penny Field SILC (specialist inclusive learning centres) in Meanwood, and Broomfield SILC in Belle Isle. SNAPS also provides three accessible football clubs, and a Family Support Service, providing a safe space for parents and carers to come together, share information and advice and gain support through group.
The SNAPS Business Heroes club was launched with the aim of bringing together businesses in Leeds to support children with disabilities in West Yorkshire. Ross McWilliams and Victoria Harris, medical negligence lawyers at the Leeds office of Irwin Mitchell are both members of the Board of Trustees for SNAPS and provide support in the development of the charity.
Ms Harris said: “We’ve always been a proud supporter of the amazing work that SNAPS do for families in Leeds and the surrounding areas, and are extremely excited to be the first member of its Business Heroes Club. The demand for SNAPS’ services has grown exponentially in recent years and we can see that it makes a real difference to the families who use their services. SNAPS is a fantastic charity, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them through the Business Heroes club.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.