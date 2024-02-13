Law firm Ison Harrison opens first office in Bradford as it prepares to grow

Ison Harrison has opened a base in Bradford, taking its total number of offices to 19.

Based in Queensbury, Ison Harrison’s new office, on Brighouse Road, will be managed by Susan Ram, a solicitor, specialising in residential conveyancing, who completed her training contract with the firm and has recently re-joined in January to manage the Queensbury branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queensbury is the third new office the firm has opened since becoming entirely employee-owned, after Doncaster last year and Wakefield in 2022. Ison Harrison now employs more than 270 staff across Yorkshire.

Ison Harrison has opened its 19th regional office, and its first one in Bradford. (left to right): Jenny Bland, Graham Roberts and Susan Ram (branch manager) (Photo supplied by Ison Harrison)

Ison Harrison managing partner Jonathan Wearing, said: “Opening our 19th office in the region is very exciting and gets the year off to the best possible start.

"It’s also our first office in Bradford so we’re very much looking forward to growing our presence here.

“This latest office sees us further strengthening our growing stature in Yorkshire. It continues our growth strategy, allowing us to offer an even broader range of legal expertise through our expanding network of offices. It remains vitally important to us that clients can easily access legal advice by approaching a large and established modern law firm thanks to our high street presence.