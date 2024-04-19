Law firm Walker Morris progresses ambitious growth plans with three partner hires

Lee Gordon joins the Leeds-based firm from Weightmans and has a particular emphasis on major infrastructure and energy projects, strategic residential development schemes and garden town settlements. He has notable compulsory purchase and development consent order experience, which includes leading teams advising on the promotion of infrastructure consents for various major projects.

Simon Ingham joins the commercial dispute resolution team from Gateley Legal, to further the firm’s residential housebuilding practice, where he has considerable expertise. He acts for many of the leading national and regional housebuilders, land promoters and developers advising on complex disputes relating to the acquisition and development of land for residential use.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Stubbs, left, Simon Ingham and Lee Gordon, have joined joined law firm Walker Morris as partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ingham’s experience which will enhance Walker Morris’s ‘living’ offering, and support for national housebuilders, further supporting its development, planning, and plot sales teams.

Nick Stubbs joins from Eversheds Sutherland. In his new position, he will work alongside multi-disciplinary teams, including commercial, technology, and the firm’s expansive regulatory departments.

With over 25 years of experience, Mr Stubbs specialises in commercial contracts and technology, along with a focus on financial services and retail, adding to the firms capabilities in these practice areas. He has gained recognition within the industry, particularly in strategically important commercial arrangements and procurement.

Managing partner Malcolm Simpson said: “Lee, Simon, and Nick bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in their respective practices, enabling us to strengthen and develop our existing client offering at Walker Morris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad