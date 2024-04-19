LCF Law prepares for a new era as managing partner to step down after 30 years’ service

LCF Law has announced that managing partner Simon Stell, who has led the firm for almost 30 years, is to step down from the role with partner and disputes specialist, Ragan Montgomery, taking up the position this month.

Mr Stell joined LCF Law in 1995, when it was known as Last Cawthra Feather, before becoming LCF Law in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Shortly afterwards, in 2016, he was named Yorkshire Lawyer of the Year at the Yorkshire Legal Awards, and during his tenure he has overseen LCF Law’s growth.

The Yorkshire law firm, LCF Law has announced that managing partner Simon Stell, who has led the firm for almost 30 years, is to step down from the role with partner and disputes specialist, Ragan Montgomery, taking up the position this month. (Photo by John Steel Photography)

“Today LCF Law offers a comprehensive range of corporate and personal legal services, with a team of more than 135 people across offices in Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and Ilkley.

“Simon will continue to work with Ragan to assist with the handover. He will continue with the firm, acting as a mentor and sounding board as well as supporting the wider team, to help achieve LCF Law’s ambitious goals and objectives moving forward.”

“In her new role, Ragan will be responsible for overseeing LCF Law’s operations and leading the firm’s client service, growth and development strategies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has worked at LCF Law since 2003 and is currently operational head of the firm’s Dispute Resolution department.

Ms Montgomery specialises in disputes concerning wills, trusts and inheritance, as well as property litigation and professional negligence claims. She is also a qualified civil and commercial mediator.

Ms Montgomery, said: “After joining the firm 21 years ago as an assistant solicitor, to be appointed managing partner is a huge honour and it’s a challenge that I’m really looking forward to as we strive to build on our enviable reputation in Yorkshire and beyond.

“I’m taking over the role at a time when LCF Law is in a very strong position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Simon has never let the firm stand still and has always laid the foundations for future growth.

She added: “We have a highly experienced group of 22 partners whose continued aim is grow the firm serving our existing clients, winning new clients to seek our advice and support as well as attracting the best people to join our team.”

Mr Stell added: “Over the many years that I have been with LCF Law, there have been lots of changes, but we have always had a firm eye on the future, planning and modelling our strategic development, so that we can achieve our ambitions and the career aspirations of our colleagues.

"Five years ago, we began to look at a succession strategy and set about planning the structure and recruitment for the 2020s and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One thing we were certain about was that law would still be a people business and we’ve worked hard to build a great team.

"I’m proud to remain a part of it in my new role. I very much look forward to supporting Ragan and continuing to be a dedicated contributor to LCF Law’s ongoing success.

He added: “Ragan is a vastly experienced and highly respected lawyer who is always forward-thinking and has a natural ability to quickly identify and solve problems, which makes her very popular with clients, her colleagues and everyone she deals with.

"There’s no doubt she’s the perfect person to lead LCF Law going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad