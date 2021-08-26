LDC delivers three transactions in one week with a £415m enterprise value

Dan Smith, Head of LDC in Yorkshire, commented: “This flurry of transactions is evidence of both the opportunities available for ambitious management teams across Yorkshire and the fact that private equity can support growth.

Dan Smith, head of LDC in Yorkshire, said the team’s recent activity is testament to the robust manner in which the business community has tackled the challenges caused by the pandemic.

LDC’s team, based in Leeds, exited its investment in Knaresborough-headquartered Pelsis Group in early August, having originally backed the pest control products manufacturer in 2017.

During the partnership, Pelsis more than doubled its headcount to 600 people, increased global sales from €87million to €150million and extended its global footprint by making three international acquisitions.

The private equity firm also found a new home for Leeds-headquartered Sigmat, which has joined international building products group Etex.

LDC supported Sigmat’s organic growth strategy, helping the business to invest heavily in research and development. The firm expanded its product range, opened a 100,000 sq ft production facility, as well as a new 25,000 sq ft Contract Support Centre in Leeds.

In terms of new investments, LDC supported the management buyout of Texecom, a manufacturer of electronic security products and service, backing the leadership team to carve the business out from its previous FTSE-100 listed owner.

LDC-backed national lettings and estate agency group Lomond Capital, which merged with Leeds-headquartered Linley & Simpson at the start of 2021, has completed more than 15 acquisitions this year.

The team has also supported York-based outsourcing provider Mosaic Fulfilment Solutions to acquire logistics, warehousing and fulfilment firm Thorn 3PL Services.

Dan Smith, Head of LDC in Yorkshire, commented: “This flurry of transactions is evidence of both the opportunities available for ambitious management teams across Yorkshire and the fact that private equity can support growth.