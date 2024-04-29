Leading North Yorkshire business figures keen to support new mayor as sector ambassadors
Details have been included in a new report by The Devolution Alliance, a collaboration between York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, York St John University and the University of York, published today.
The study has interviewed key figures from 12 of the region’s most prominent economic sectors, 11 of which agreed to have their views made public.
Those interviewed included senior representatives from the likes of Hospitality Association York, York Civic Trust, Drax, Helmsley Group, LNER and FirstGroup.
The report states: “It is hoped that this document will help guide the strategy for devolution to assist the Mayoral candidates to develop their economic strategy after the election in May 2024, to position the Mayoral Combined Authority in the strongest position to represent the needs of the county. To support this vision, all those interviewed during the development of this report stated that they would be keen to act as an ambassador for their sectors, should the incoming mayor choose to set up a business advisory board.”
The report comes ahead of the mayoral election for York and North Yorkshire taking place this Thursday on the same day of other mayoral and local elections around the country.
Business advisory boards are already used by West and South Yorkshire mayors Tracy Brabin and Oliver Coppard, with the organisations coming into being following the Government ending funding for Local Enterprise Partnerships.
The cross-cutting themes that emerged from the interviews were that the mayor should prioritise improving inward investment, upgrading transport infrastructure and the adoption of a local plan.
Sarah Czarnecki, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber, said: “We founded the Devolution Alliance in December of last year so that we could draw together key insights from businesses across the region that we could present to the mayor when he or she is elected in May.
“What has emerged from the research is a compelling picture of what can be achieved if business growth is unlocked in our region.
“It is clear from companies across multiple sectors that we need more inward investment, better transport, greater accountability and a clear plan for communication.
“When the mayor is elected after this Thursday’s election, they will have a clear pathway to making York and North Yorkshire a more prosperous and fairer place to do business.”
Another key set of asks from the North Yorkshire business community of the incoming mayor was that he or she put the region ahead of any political ambitions they may hold and for them to recognise the importance of business to the region’s prosperity.
As well as the cross-cutting themes, the region’s individual sectors had their own asks of the mayor when they take office.
There was also calls for the new mayor to promote skills development as part of carbon capture plans for the coming years.
A spokesperson said: “We can become UK’s first carbon negative region. The mayor needs to be a champion of this. And we need to be heard at Whitehall too.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.