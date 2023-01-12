Leading Yorkshire law firm celebrates record year following move to employee ownership

Ison Harrison became a 100 per cent employee-owned business in January 2022 after the three shareholder directors agreed to sell the business to an Employee Ownership Trust.
The firm, which employs around 240 staff across the region, posted a record turnover of over £19 million last year, an increase of 14 per cent on the previous year.
Managing director Jonathan Wearing, who has been head of the firm for 16 years, said: "Many successful years of continued growth coupled with strengthening the firm’s footprint across Yorkshire may have put us on the map, but in adopting a new structure, we’ve done something very different and established the perfect foundation for further growth and wider expansion.”
Throughout 2022, the firm experienced significant growth, as the number of clients it represents reached over 20,000.
It also opened a new office in Wakefield, bringing its total number of branches to 17.