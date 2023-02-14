Leeds 2023 'can showcase Yorkshire's world-class cultural offering' with support of businesses

Leeds 2023 can showcase Yorkshire’s “world-class” cultural offering in an innovative new way, city business leaders have been told.

Sharon Watson, from the Northern School of Contemporary Dance and a Leeds 2023 board trustee, told an audience of more than 250 people at the Leeds Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner that business and culture are intertwined and both can work together to make a success of the city’s year of culture.

Leeds 2023 is taking place after the city’s intended bid to be European City of Culture was dashed as a result of Brexit. Instead of cancelling the plans, a year of events as an “unofficial” city of culture have been arranged – beginning with The Awakening opening ceremony at Headingley Stadium last month.

The chamber dinner also took place at the same venue and began with a dance by two performers from the Northern School, which is one of the nation’s leading dance schools.

Northern School of Contemporary Dance performers at the Leeds Chamber of Commerce annual dinner

During a panel session at the event, Ms Watson said she is thrilled by the support Leeds 2023 has been given by local businesses and reflected on her experiences as CEO and Principal at the Northern School.

“When anyone asks me about the work that we do I always say that we are a business. Hundreds of young people come into our building every day and we have to understand the business of culture and that culture is business.

"The two things absolutely work hand-in-hand.

"When we have students leaving our organisations, whether that is the Northern School, whether that is Leeds Beckett, wherever they are studying, we want them to stay.

"Businesses are important in terms of creating jobs, sustaining jobs, giving quality of life to people that otherwise would not necessarily know where to engage with that.

"In Leeds and Yorkshire we have got so many cultural organisations and establishments that we should continue to be very proud of but also that we can continue to help build the visibility of.

"Leeds and Yorkshire are world-class. It is really critical that we are not just saying it is not about a mediocre, tokenistic approach to how we develop culture and young people but we are proud and at the top of our game.”

She told the audience: "Let’s do culture together because that will only help your business and business can absolutely help our culture.”

Earlier in the evening, she said she was proud that Leeds had decided to proceed with its year of culture programme despite the European bid being called off.

"Culture is the thing that got me to where I am today. If I think about my journey, then I know that culture was the thing that opened the doors. Leeds has helped me be the person that I am, it is a city that embraces culture.

"With Leeds 2023 – the fact that we decided to do it anyway was an absolute champion of a decision because we believe in it and it does change lives.

"I was the initial chair when we decided we were going for the European Capital of Culture.

"One of the things I learned was you can’t tell your citizens that culture means something to you and when you are told you can’t bid, you turn tail and disappear. That wasn’t going to work.”

"We wouldn’t have been able to open the year and put on The Awakening without that collective effort of businesses, organisations and institutions right across the city and the region.

"That is what I really took away on the night. We made that happen together.