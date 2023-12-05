Leeds 2023 has proved what our brilliant city is capable of: Abigail Scott Paul

The Government recently set out a plan to grow the creative industries by £50bn and support one million more jobs by 2030.

This welcome ambition, contained within the Creative Industries Sector Vision, recognises the huge value and potential of the cultural and creative industries to UK GDP – they could hold the key to unlocking the UK’s stubborn growth problem.

In West Yorkshire, we are witnessing the positive economic impact of the cultural and creative industries on the towns and cities across our region.

Take The Piece Hall in Halifax: a stunning heritage building saved from demolition that is now a destination in its own right, doubling up as an exciting new entertainment location.

Abigail Scott Paul reflects on Leeds 2023. Photo by Tom Joy

Giants in the music industry are clamouring to perform there.

Independent analysis demonstrates that the economic impact on Halifax and the wider area is significant. For every £1 spent, £7 is generated into the local economy.

Here in Leeds, 2023 has marked a significant moment in the city’s history and confidence as the City Council took a brave step: to put culture at the heart of the city’s economic strategy.

Together with businesses, funders and the people of Leeds, we have delivered a Year of Culture, rooted in economic and social transformation through arts and culture.

From our first opening show at Headingley Stadium in January, to last month’s unveiling of Hibiscus Rising, a major new piece of public art by renowned artist Yinka Shonibare CBE RA (already dubbed the next ‘Angel of the North’), we have witnessed a city, in the words of Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, with ‘gold in its veins.’ And this gold is culture.

From Headingley to Holbeck (where our final show will take place) and the 31 other wards in-between, we have Let Culture Loose, leaving a city pumping with an unquenched cultural thirst.

Over 60 businesses in the city have backed LEEDS 2023 and tonight we will say our final thank yous. These include major national players such as Burberry, Landsec, KPMG, Bruntwood, as well as the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett University.

Their commitment to the city’s cultural offering is a deliberate decision, based on evidence that culture can deliver returns for the city, its workforce and communities.

They also understand the social contribution culture can make: creating vibrant and thriving places where people want to live, work, study and connect.

Leeds 2023’s legacy will be assessed and measured by others. Our full evaluation, including an economic assessment, will be published in 2024.

Meanwhile, you can see some of our participation and engagement data online in a dashboard created by Open Innovations.

For now, we’ve proved what Leeds is capable of: ‘culturally braver’, ‘home of artistic brilliance’, ‘Leeds is leading the way’ are just some of the national headlines that have been generated about the city because of our Year of Culture.

It was a bold decision to say ‘Let’s do it anyway!’ when Leeds’ hopes to be European Capital of Culture were scuppered due to the UK’s decision to leave the EU. Without any existing blueprint for delivery, it certainly was a brave move, but it was also a savvy one.

With just over a year until the start of Bradford 2025, Mayor Brabin can cement West Yorkshire’s reputation as a global magnet for culture and creativity and bring economic dividends to the whole region.