75Media will incorporate iQ’s 81 digital panels into its own portfolio, and all of its employees, including iQ founders Tim de Monte and David Peters, will transition into the newly expanded organisation.

Mr de Monte said: “We can see the strength that combining our businesses will bring and look forward to connecting the teams together. Overall, we’re tremendously excited about the proposition we’re evolving in the market and I look forward to bringing an increasingly strong offering to our specialists and agencies.”

iQ was founded in 2021, by Mr De Monte and Mr Peters, both former directors at Global. Specialising in digital billboards, the deal will see 75Media almost double its current offering of digital large format roadside locations.

75Media acquires iQ OOH. From left to right: Tim de Monte, Paul Inman and David Peter.

The company will now operate over 200 digital billboards in a range of large and ultra large formats across the UK.

75Media has also confirmed it is currently looking for further acquisition opportunities in the industry, as well as pursuing an ambitious organic growth strategy with infrastructure partner Wildstone as part of a 10-year partnership agreement.

Paul Inman, managing director at 75Media, said: “We’re very excited to be welcoming Tim, David and the iQ team to 75Media. With their impressive expertise in the industry, and their track record working with the agency sector, it makes perfect strategic sense to bring iQ into the 75Media fold, as our skills, specialisms and sites ideally complement each other.

“This deal is significant as it firmly places 75Media within the top six OOH networks in the UK.”