Leeds agency Soar With Us takes majority stake in London firm Hambi Media

Leeds marketing agency Soar With Us has taken a majority stake in a London firm.
By Chris Burn
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:14 GMT

Yorkshire’s Soar With Us has acquired a stake in London-based creative agency Hambi Media.

The move follows a year-long partnership between the two agencies.

Olly Hudson, co-founder of Soar With Us, said the deal is a good fit for Soar With Us, which focuses on direct-to-consumer marketing.

An acquisition deal has been announced by Soar With Us.

Mr Hudson said: “It’s an undeniable fact that quality content is a key driver of profitable growth of DTC brands.

"The acquisition of Hambi Media is a pivotal step for Soar With Us in our mission to build the next generation of iconic brands.

"By combining our strengths, we’re not just merging two agencies; we’re creating a powerhouse that offers unmatched value to our clients, making us a one-stop solution for e-commerce brands seeking to innovate and dominate in their respective markets.”

The combined entity will offer a wide range of services to its dozens of clients including paid acquisition campaigns across major platforms such as Meta, Google, and TikTok.

A spokesperson for Soar With Us said the Leeds company has recorded a 484 per cent increase in client ad spend and a 500 per cent increase in revenue from ads as well as a doubling of the size of their team in the past year – paving the way for the Hambi Media deal.

