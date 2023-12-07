Leeds architecture firm announces relocation into Grade II listed former mill

Leeds-based Edward Architects has relocated its team to a new base at Marshall’s Mill on the Round Foundry estate in the heart of Holbeck Urban Village to accommodate continued and future business growth.

The move coincides with a brand refresh for the firm, and a company name change from Edward Architecture to Edward Architects.

Speaking on the changes, Graham Edward, managing director of Edward Architects, said: “This is an exciting time for us as a business and we are delighted to house the team in a new home at Marshall’s Mill which dovetails perfectly with our rebranding work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Marshall’s Mill has attracted a range of businesses from creatives and film/tv production companies to professional services organisations, tech firms and more, so we are in good company.

Leeds-based Edward Architects has relocated into a refurbished Grade II former flax mill. Picture: Dan Oxtoby Photography

“We continue to grow in our core sectors and have ambitious plans to continue our strategic expansion over the next 5 years.

The 14-strong team moves from Whitehall Waterfront in Leeds to 2,000 sq ft of creative office space at the refurbished Grade II former flax mill over 5 years lease terms.

The firm said the new office accommodation gives it capacity to double its workforce in the future and deliver more projects for its expanding client base across growth sectors including housing, master planning, modular construction and court protection disabled access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Edward added: “Marshall’s Mill is one of the most distinctive office developments in Leeds with a wonderful heritage and has been transformed into creative office, living space with fantastic amenities and facilities close to the city centre – it’s a hugely inspiring place to work and is the perfect business location to accommodate our business growth plans.”

The architectural practice has also rolled out a rebranding programme which includes a refreshed new logo, new company name, as well as the launch of a new corporate website.

To support its growing court protection work, Edward Architects has also hired Craig Darby as architectural technologist to further bolster its expanding team.