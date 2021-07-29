Leeds-based 4D pharma announces $30m credit facility with Oxford Finance

The deal has been announced to the City this morning

4D pharma has announced the closing of a senior secured credit facility for up to $30m with Oxford Finance, a finance firm that provides senior debt to life sciences and healthcare services companies.

Duncan Peyton, CEO of 4D pharma, said: "The credit facility from Oxford Finance provides access to additional capital strengthening our financial position and increasing our financial flexibility as we continue to advance our programmes to bring first-in-class Live Biotherapeutics to market.

"The initial $12.5 million tranche of this financing extends our cash runway into Q 4 2022, with multiple clinical catalysts throughout 2021 and 2022."