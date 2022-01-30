Leeds-based Bailie Group acquires a company established by former members of British armed forces

A spokesman for the Leeds-based company said the purchase of award-winning training provider Ubi-Tech (3R) complements the services offered by Bailie Group’s existing CDS defence and security business.

The statement added: “Established in 2012, Redditch-based Ubi-Tech (3R) has amassed a renowned reputation for telecommunications-industry training. The company was founded by former members of the British armed forces, and all the firm’s instructors have served in the military.”

Ubi-Tech (3R) and CDS DS will both remain separate entities following the completion of the deal, which is for an undisclosed sum. The Bailie Group is aiming for 60% growth over the next three years.

A spokesman added: “This is the first acquisition specifically for CDS DS.”

Bailie Group’s CEO Fergus Bailie said: “CDS DS is no stranger to high-profile programmes of work for UK military operations, and in recent times we have collaborated with Ubi-Tech on a number of projects – notably for the British Army.

“The more we’ve worked alongside each other, the clearer our synergies have become – particularly when it comes to the design, analysis and delivery of specialist training.

“While a significant proportion of Bailie Group’s growth has been organic throughout our 158-year history, we recognise the value of strategic acquisitions too. While operationally it’s therefore ‘business as usual’ for Ubi-Tech (3R) and CDS DS, we believe the move has unlocked a wealth of potential for both brands.”

He added: “Everything comes back to our search for the best people in the industry; whether they become a true part of our team, or we work together as partners.

“The experience and reputation of Ubi-Tech (3R) is world-class, so the acquisition really does bolster our current roster of capabilities.”

With a portfolio of communications and consultancies throughout the UK, Bailie Group currently employs 375 staff, and aims to bring 75 extra staff into the company by the end of 2022.