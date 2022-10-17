BigChange signed contracts worth more than £6.5m between July and September. New customers included central heating specialists Warmaway and the engineering company Forth.

BigChange also secured its first customer in Canada during the summer, adding to a growing international customer base of more than 200 companies in France, Cyprus and Australia.

Richard Warley, the chief executive officer at BigChange, said: “BigChange is growing fast despite a challenging economic environment because field-service organisations are turning to technology to improve their productivity, customer satisfaction and profit margins. We are investing heavily in new features and functionality to give customers the tools they need to be more efficient and successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

BigChange, which was founded in 2013, employs more than 250 people.