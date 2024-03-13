Leeds-based Blacks Solicitors advises Whalesborough Leisure Limited on compliance review

Whalesborough Leisure Limited is dedicated to providing luxury self-catering holiday cottages and spa facilities for families and couples; both for long and short stays. The collection of twenty-one cottages at Landal Whalesborough is nestled in four-hundred and fifty acres of secluded Cornish countryside, which runs down to the sea near Bude.

Starting in July 2023, Blacks Solicitors’ Commercial Law and Holiday & Home Parks team assisted Whalesborough Leisure Limited in reviewing and updating several agreements and terms of use across the holiday cottage complex. Driven by Landal Whalesborough’s commitment to providing luxury and safe self-catering cottages, advice was sought to assist with the business’ marketing and letting agency agreements, updating privacy policies, accommodation and spa booking terms and conditions and website terms of use for Whalesborough, Weir restaurant and the W club spa.

Head up by Jenna Meehan, Associate Solicitor, and supported by Phil Parkinson, Partner and Head of Commercial Law at Blacks Solicitors, the team’s expertise in supporting SMEs on all aspects of commercial work, including agreements and terms and conditions, ensured a successful review and result. Jenna Meehan has extensive experience in assisting clients specifically in the Holiday & Home Parks sector.

Jenna Meehan, Associate Solicitor in the Commercial Law team at Blacks Solicitors, commented: “We are delighted to have supported Whalesborough Leisure Limited in the review of commercial documentation to ensure the leisure specialist can continue to provide luxury and safe self-catering accommodation. As experts in the Holiday & Homes Parks sector, we can advise holiday and home park owners on auditing their information to comply with the latest legal requirements, including GDPR and any other relevant data protection and consumer protection laws."

Whalesborough Leisure Limited was introduced and recommended to the Leeds-based law firm through Rigleys following the firm's Residential Property team's support on matters relating to its holiday lodges.

Ben Nolan-Stone, Managing Partner of UK Country Parks and Whalesborough Leisure Limited, added: “As a luxury resort and spa, our focus is the delivery of a seamless five-star guest experience, so that our visitors can relax and enjoy their trip from the moment they book, to the minute they return home.

“To achieve this, we have to ensure that every aspect of their stay is on point, which means focusing on the details. Supported and guided by Blacks Solicitors, we’ve looked at every aspect of our legal duties to ensure that we are fully compliant, have all the correct terms and conditions in place, and meet the highest requirements of consumer protection laws, enabling us to provide an exceptional customer experience.”

Blacks Solicitors is the leading law firm in the North of England for the Holiday & Home Parks sector. Its team is made up of specialists who have combined their technical legal knowledge with an understanding of the parks industry to offer a wide range of services.

For more information on matters of Commercial Law or Holiday & Home Parks expertise, please visit: www.lawblacks.com.