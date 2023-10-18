Leeds-based Blacks Solicitors invests in new legal talent as it seeks to increase market share

All Sections
Leeds-based Blacks Solicitors has retained four newly qualified solicitors and offering four training contracts to its 2023 intake.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:21 BST

Three of the newly qualified solicitors, Conor Tobin, Victoria Adamson and Annie-May Dyson, have joined the real estate team.

A spokesman said: “Victoria and Conor were offered training contracts by the firm in 2021, while Annie-May Dyson will be one of the first people at Blacks to complete her six-year apprenticeship, subject to the results of the SQE assessment. Christina Donos has qualified into the corporate team after being offered a training contract in 2021.

“The intake into the real estate team follows the recent rebranding of the firm’s specialist property offering and supports the continued growth of the team. The four trainees who have been offered contracts are Sophie Whittaker and Chris Millen who are joining the employment team, Emily Owston who will secure experience in the wills and probate team, and Crystal Pay who will work with the leasehold enfranchisement fee earners.

Blacks Solicitors' newly qualified solicitors and trainees (from left) Conor Tobin, Christina Donos, Victoria Adamson, Tom Moyes (Training Partner), Emily Owston, Chris Millen, Crystal Pay and Sophie Whittaker. (Photo supplied on behalf of Blacks)Blacks Solicitors' newly qualified solicitors and trainees (from left) Conor Tobin, Christina Donos, Victoria Adamson, Tom Moyes (Training Partner), Emily Owston, Chris Millen, Crystal Pay and Sophie Whittaker. (Photo supplied on behalf of Blacks)
Tom Moyes, the training partner at Blacks Solicitors, said: “We are always on the lookout for up and coming legal talent and having so many options available, from training contracts to apprenticeships, means that we can widen the net when it comes to attracting people to a career in the law. I want to offer my congratulations to Christina, Conor, Victoria and Annie-May in successfully qualifying, and I wish all our trainees success in the coming months as they work across different teams and in their future careers.”

