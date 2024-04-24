Founded in 1931, the privately-owned Leeds-based business supplies blades for various industries including furniture production, engineering, food processing, foam production and timber processing.

Dakin-Flathers, which employs 65 people and has a turnover of £12m, has grown significantly in recent years, and now services clients in more than 100 different countries.

The team at Dakin-Flathers, which has undergone a management buyout.

Oliver Garside stepped down as managing director and owner but he will remain a shareholder within the business, providing guidance to the new management team. The new owners are Carl Jukes, managing director, Lee Barker, operations director, Paul Greenley, sales director, and Stuart Dykes, financial director. Together they have more than 30 years combined experience at Dakin Flathers.

The management buyout, supported by Park Place, Clarion, and BHP, was the culmination of a long-term succession planning strategy to ensure the business can continue its legacy.