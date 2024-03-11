Leeds City Council, which owns the building, has provided £80,000 from the Innovation@Leeds capital fund to equip the dedicated space with new furniture, video conferencing facilities and computer hardware.

Leeds Media Centre reopened its doors in September following a £1.8m refurbishment which included the installation of a new roof and windows, and the remodelling of two floors to create 12 new business units.

The scheme was delivered by Unity Enterprise – a not-for-profit subsidiary of housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise – in partnership with Leeds City Council and the European Regional Development Fund.

The new business hub at Leeds Media Centre.

The firm hopes to use the hub to develop the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Adrian Green, Unity Enterprise manager, said: “We are immensely grateful to Leeds City Council for their continued backing for aspiring entrepreneurs by enabling us to kit out the business hub with the best equipment available.

“Our mission is to support local people to launch and grow a business and create life opportunities in an inner-city part area with so much potential. The redeveloped Leeds Media Centre is already making its mark on the city’s business landscape. I have no doubt that the new hub will propel the site to even greater heights.”

Leeds Media Centre is one of three business locations operated by Unity Enterprise close to the city centre, together with Chapeltown Enterprise Centre and Unity Business Centre.

Collectively, they provide 142 managed workspaces for more than 90 local businesses employing over 900 people.