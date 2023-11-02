All Sections
Leeds-based consultancy thevaluecircle acquires fellow Yorkshire firm Project Rome

West Yorkshire-based consultancy thevaluecircle (TVC) has announced that is has acquired management consultancy Project Rome.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT

The Board of Leeds-based Project Rome Limited has unanimously accepted an undisclosed offer from TVC for the company’s assets.

The deal is expected to be finalised in the current financial year, with both companies set to trade as thevaluecircle.

David Cockayne, founder and chief executive of TVC, said: "Acquiring Project Rome represents a natural progression for us. It enables us to leverage the expertise of highly regarded senior professionals and expand our product offer.

Left to right: Karl Milner, managing director of Project Rome with David Cockayne, chief executive of thevaluecircle
Left to right: Karl Milner, managing director of Project Rome with David Cockayne, chief executive of thevaluecircle

“Equally important to us, is that we share the same values, have a similar backstory and we are already feeling the benefit of that shared culture when we are working with clients. I can’t wait to work with Karl and the Rome team – building a northern powerhouse that delivers nationwide."

With combined turnover planned for over £5 million, the business will support a client base of over 150 organisations, including leading NHS Trusts, major utilities, listed financial institutions and regional sports bodies.

TVC said that the acquisition would allow it to bring forward its plans to establish a presence in the sustainability and financial services consultancy markets.

The firm added that the agreement will fuel its client service, innovation and expertise, as well as strengthening its capacity to meet a “growing demand” for its services in the health, care and education sectors.

Karl Milner, managing director of Project Rome, will assume the role of executive director at thevaluecircle and join the management team.

He said: "These are both successful companies. Although we both had a presence in the similar markets we have offered unique and diverse array of services. My job will be to knit the two companies together and present a compelling and well-resourced proposition to the market."

