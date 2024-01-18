A Yorkshire digital agency has launched a new video and photography business as it targets international growth.

Leeds-based connective3 said the new partner business, Refract Productions, also based in Leeds, would be led by Richard Wilson, the agency’s head of video and photography.

It follows a ‘hugely successful’ year of video and photography client wins, it said, with the last 12 months seeing the team appointed by brands such as IWC, Q Hotels and Global Knives.

Over the last year, the team has travelled globally to provide location-led photographs and videos in destinations including Mexico, Norway, Italy and Germany.

Richard Wilson, left, director of Refract Productions, the new photography and videography business launched by digital media connective3, with connective3 chief executive Tim Grice. Picture supplied by connective3

Connective3 said the decision was made to establish Refract Productions as a standalone entity as a direct result of this consistent growth.

Refract currently has three employees and has completed projects including social media and content production for Q hotels collection, photography for IWC’s watch collection Mexico launch, product launch and event video production for IWC UK and product photography for Formula 1 Eyewear.

Tim Grice, chief executive of connective3 said: “A key part of our strategy has always been to invest in talent.

"The work delivered by Richard and the team over the last 18 months has been exceptional and has carved out a creative production arm to the business.

"Refract gives us a unique opportunity to broaden our service offering and industry experience, as well as linking those creative capabilities with our channel teams, amplifying performance and growth.

"I’m extremely excited about this venture and how it can help drive performance as well as our international expansion.”

Mr Wilson, director of Refract Productions, added: “Coming into my 4th year at connective3, building out the video and photography offering, I’m really excited to launch Refract Productions as connective3’s first partner business.

"The support from the management team at connective3 has been nothing short of incredible.

"Refract Productions is the natural service progression to an already impressive service offering from c3.

"Combining Refract’s stand out visuals and connective3’s market leading digital performance ensures no matter the challenge, we can take on any project.”

Connective3 launched in October 2019 with seven employees. Since then, it has grown rapidly and achieved a £7.7m turnover in the 2022-2023 financial year – a 30 per cent increase.

The company employs a workforce of 105 people across offices in Leeds, Manchester, and London.

The team works across SEO, content strategy, digital PR, PPC, display, social media and CRO for clients including Wren Kitchens, Tapi Carpets, loveholidays, Ocado, and Barker & Stonehouse.