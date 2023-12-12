Leeds-headquartered property consultancy Eddisons has become one of the country’s largest property auction houses by volume after acquiring SDL Property Auctions for an initial cash consideration of £2.5 million.

The deal will increase the number of auction lots offered annually by the firm to over 3,000. All 46 staff at Nottingham-headquartered SDL will join the group following the acquisition.

Eddisons is the property advisory and transactional services division of management consulting firm Begbies Traynor.

Led by managing director Andrew Parker, SDL sells residential and commercial properties across the UK, offering around 2,000 lots for sale annually.

Eddisons managing partner, Anthony Spencer.

Eddisons managing partner, Anthony Spencer, said: “I am very pleased to welcome the SDL Property Auctions team to Eddisons. The acquisition significantly increases the scale of our auction business and I look forward to working with Andy and the team in the future.”

In its financial year ended 31 March 2023, SDL generated revenue from continuing operations of £4.5 million and normalised pre-tax profits from continuing operations of £0.5 million. .

Mr Parker said: “We are excited to be joining Eddisons and I look forward to working with like-minded individuals to develop the opportunities that the deal presents.”

