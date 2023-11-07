Leeds-based Evri announces deal with Post Office allowing customers to pick up and drop off parcels
The deal follows a trial of in-branch sales, parcel pick-ups and drop-offs which launched in 2022 at 50 Post Office branches. The initial deal marked the first time in the Post Office’s 360 year history that customers were able to send parcels using companies other than the Royal Mail.
2,000 Post Office stores will take part in the new plan, out of around 11,500 located around the UK.
The Post Office said the new deal would allow for “greater choice” for consumers.
DPD services will also be available at selected Post Offices.
Martijn de Lange, CEO at Evri, said: “We’re committed to delivering a high-quality, convenient, and reliable service and this partnership offers our cost-effective options, with great quality benefits such as tracking as standard, within the Post Office’s expansive network to reach more communities.
“We deliver over 730 million parcels each year and as well as offering domestic services, which sees us deliver to almost every household in the UK, our international services will be available at selected Post Office counters.”
The Post Office previously held an exclusiity deal with Royal Mail.
When the service is rolled out, Evri will have around 11,000 locations to send, collect and return parcels across the UK, near to the number of Post Office branches.
The firm claims that 95 per cent of the population living in urban areas will live within one mile of an Evri ParcelShop or locker.
Evri was formerlly named Hermese, but announced that it would change its name to Evri in March of last year.
Nick Read, CEO at Post Office said: “We are fundamentally transforming Post Office by introducing new mails carriers for over-the-counter sales for the first time in our 360-year history. This expanded partnership with DPD and Evri shows how we are disrupting the mails market to offer greater choice for customers and more opportunities for Postmasters as we build a Post Office fit for the future.”