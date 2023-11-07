Leeds-based Evri announces deal with Post Office allowing customers to pick up and drop off parcels

Leeds-based Evri has announced that it has made a “landmark” deal with the Post Office, which will see consumers able to send, collect and return Evri parcels over the counter in over 2,000 Post Office branches.

The deal follows a trial of in-branch sales, parcel pick-ups and drop-offs which launched in 2022 at 50 Post Office branches. The initial deal marked the first time in the Post Office’s 360 year history that customers were able to send parcels using companies other than the Royal Mail.

2,000 Post Office stores will take part in the new plan, out of around 11,500 located around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Post Office said the new deal would allow for “greater choice” for consumers.

Customers will soon be able to send parcels using delivery carriers DPD and Evri over the counter at Post Office locations across the country. (Credit: Getty Images)

DPD services will also be available at selected Post Offices.

Martijn de Lange, CEO at Evri, said: “We’re committed to delivering a high-quality, convenient, and reliable service and this partnership offers our cost-effective options, with great quality benefits such as tracking as standard, within the Post Office’s expansive network to reach more communities.

“We deliver over 730 million parcels each year and as well as offering domestic services, which sees us deliver to almost every household in the UK, our international services will be available at selected Post Office counters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Post Office previously held an exclusiity deal with Royal Mail.

When the service is rolled out, Evri will have around 11,000 locations to send, collect and return parcels across the UK, near to the number of Post Office branches.

The firm claims that 95 per cent of the population living in urban areas will live within one mile of an Evri ParcelShop or locker.

Evri was formerlly named Hermese, but announced that it would change its name to Evri in March of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad