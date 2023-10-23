Leeds-based Evri, the UK’s biggest dedicated parcel delivery company, has invested more than £3 million in its fleet as it prepares for its busiest ever peak period and moves forward with its plans to reach net zero.

Evri has placed an order for its first-ever electric HGV as part of its goal of reaching net zero by 2035. This follows the announcement last month that Evri was trialling two electric HGVs, which continues as a separate trial.

The firm expects to deliver up to 3.5 million parcels on its busiest days.

David Landy, head of fleet at Evri, said: “We’re excited get our hands on our first permanent electric HGV. I’m really proud of the investment our business continues to make in more sustainable vehicles, and I can’t wait to see what this vehicle can do in a highly demanding environment.

“We’ll be closely monitoring its performance so we can explore which other routes might be suitable for this kind of vehicle. Many of our routes require an extensive range to maintain efficiency of the parcel journey, so it’s the toughest area to decarbonise.

The firm has placed an order of a DAF XB eHGV, which has a range of up to 350 zero-emission kilometres and can go from a 20 per cent to 80 per cent charge in under 70 minutes depending on the specification. The firm expects the vehicle to be in operation before Christmas.

The company is also strengthening its fleet in other areas, including adding 12 more bio-CNG (compress natural gas) Iveco S-Way tractor units to its core fleet, bringing the total to 202 bio-CNG vehicles – these are already in operation and reduce emissions by 80 per cent. An additional 20 bio-CNG tractor units have been added to the fleet on a temporary basis, to support with increased volume in Evri’s busiest Months.

Currently more than 44 per cent of Evri’s company cars are low carbon including electric, hybrid and plug in cars. All company cars will be low carbon by 2027.