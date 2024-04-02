Leeds-based Filtronic announces appointment of Nat Edington as new CEO

Nathaniel Edington, who is a former CEO at the global technology company Dukosi, will take on the top job after Richard Gibbs, Filtronic's current CEO, informed the company of his decision to step down from executive responsibilities at the end of the financial year.

In a statement, Filtronic said: “Richard will relinquish his role of CEO and board member with effect from May 13 2024 but will continue to be available to support the growth ambitions of the company until November 2024.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

“Following the conclusion of a rigorous selection process by the nomination committee, the company is pleased to announce that Nathaniel Edington has been appointed as the group's new chief executive.

Filtronic has announced the appointment of Nat Edington as its CEO following the retirement of Richard Gibbs. (Photo by Nicholas .T. Ansell/PA Wire)

"Nat will assume the role of CEO and join the board on May 13 2024. In the meantime, he will work closely with Richard to ensure an orderly handover.

The statement added: “Nat brings a wealth of experience of both public and private technology companies.

"He has held a number of senior executive positions in the high technology and semiconductor industry, and was latterly CEO at Dukosi Ltd, where he led the business from early stage to global technology leader.

"Previously, Nat was CEO of Cambridge CMOS Sensors, and has held executive leadership positions at AMS AG and Wolfson Microelectronics, where he led the businesses through periods of rapid growth as well as a non-executive position at AIM-listed Concurrent Technologies plc.

"Nat has considerable knowledge and experience of the sector and the markets in which Filtronic operate and has demonstrated excellent leadership qualities aligned with Filtronic's people-focused culture, and drive for growth.”

Jonathan Neale, chair of Leeds-based Filtronic, said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Richard for his significant contribution over the last three and a half years.

"His passion and dedication will be missed by everyone at Filtronic, and we wish him the very best as he transitions to the next phase of his career.

"I am delighted to be able to announce Nat's appointment as CEO. During our selection process it was clear that Nat's understanding of Filtronic, its markets and potential, make him the ideal leader to replace Richard.

"We are confident that he will work, together with the excellent executive team, to lead Filtronic through the next phase of its growth trajectory."

Last month, Filtronic received the Company to Watch award at the annual Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards.

It also announced the expansion of its global sales network through the appointment of three new sales agents.