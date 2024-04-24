‘Leeds-based firm is fastest growing in Yorkshire & the Humber’ reveals Growth Index 2024

RAM Tracking, a Leeds-based provider of vehicle tracking and fleet management software, is the fastest growing company in the Yorkshire and the Humber region, in the Growth Index 2024, the annual ranking of the 100 fastest-growing companies in the UK.

RAM Tracking comes in at No. 5 in the UK Top 100 with a compound annual growth rate of 203.31 per cent.

Now in its third year, ORESA Growth Index is the definitive ranking of the UK companies with the fastest growing sales, created to celebrate the companies that have supercharged growth and the leaders that have inspired and driven it. Companies are ranked by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales over their last two financial accounting years (including filings up to February 2024). The ranking shines a spotlight on the most successful sectors and companies in the UK, championing good growth and the equitable democratisation of business opportunity in the UK.

The top five companies from Yorkshire and The Humber whose phenomenal growth has secured them a place in the UK’s Growth Index 2024 are:

(No. 5) RAM Tracking, a provider of vehicle tracking and fleet management software based in Leeds, with a CAGR of 203.31 per cent

(No. 24) Cyclops Electronics, a global electronic components distributor based in York, with a CAGR of 125.12 per cent

(No. 40) Gateway Chassis Solutions, a designer and manufacturer of chassis for caravans and park homes from Hull, with a CAGR of 95.32 per cent

(No. 53) Hensall Group, a Goole-based construction services and mechanical engineering business, with a CAGR of 84.59 per cent

(No. 57) Harold Newsome, structural steel specialists based in Leeds, with a CAGR of 82.26 per cent

Yorkshire and the Humber is in the top five regions of this year's Growth Index, with ten companies featured.

Orlando Martins, founder and CEO of ORESA, said, “The fact that London and the regions around it can produce high-growth champions in so many sectors year after year is testament to its strength in depth, not just in tech and fintech.

“Unfortunately, this seems to mean that the further you get from London, the less likely you are to see high-growth businesses. Lack of skills, insufficient infrastructure and remoteness from investors all contribute to a relative scarcity of regional growth ecosystems. So it is certainly encouraging to see more representation from companies in the North and the South West, despite these factors.”

Elsewhere, Basingstoke-based InstaVolt, the UK’s largest EV fast charging network ​has​ clinched pole position in the ORESA Growth Index 2024 Top 100. The company achieved its number one podium position with an unparalleled exponential compound annual growth of 362.55 per cent.