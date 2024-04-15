Leeds-based Getech announces new contract wins for natural hydrogen exploration
All three contracts are aimed at locating natural hydrogen resources for commercial development. The first is a strategic joint venture exploration agreement with a new customer partner, while two additional contracts have been secured with existing exploration clients.
Combined, the three transactions are expected to generate £390k of revenue over three years.
Richard Bennett, CEO of Getech, said: “These transactions build on a good start to the current financial year and of course, further expand our expertise in helping our customers seek out natural hydrogen. We are also delighted to have signed another equity joint venture agreement with a leading energy company, supporting its search for this new but potentially game changing resource and sharing in the upside, if we are successful.”
The joint exploration agreement is with a major European headquartered global industrial and energy company and aims to locate and develop economic natural hydrogen accumulations. In addition to earning fees for its exploration services, under the terms of the contract agreement, Getech will also earn five per cent equity interest in any licenses obtained within a designated area and will be carried through the exploration phase.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.