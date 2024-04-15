All three contracts are aimed at locating natural hydrogen resources for commercial development. The first is a strategic joint venture exploration agreement with a new customer partner, while two additional contracts have been secured with existing exploration clients.

Combined, the three transactions are expected to generate £390k of revenue over three years.

Richard Bennett, CEO of Getech, said: “These transactions build on a good start to the current financial year and of course, further expand our expertise in helping our customers seek out natural hydrogen. We are also delighted to have signed another equity joint venture agreement with a leading energy company, supporting its search for this new but potentially game changing resource and sharing in the upside, if we are successful.”

Leeds-based subsurface resources locator Getech has announced three separate contract wins related to the exploration of natural hydrogen – also known as geologic or white hydrogen. Picture by James Hardisty.