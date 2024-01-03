Getech, the geoscience data and software products group, has secured a contract from an Asian multinational energy company as it gears up for growth in 2024.

Leeds-based Getech has announced eight new contract wins with a total value of £1.8m.

The contracts include subscriptions to the company's globe platform, geoscience data and the purchase of expert consulting services.

In a statement, Getech said: “The company expects to recognise £0.6m of revenue from these contracts in the year to December 31 2023 and expects unaudited revenue for FY23 (full year 2023) to be approximately £4.0m.

Getech, a major locator of subsurface resources, is based in Leeds. It has announced a number of new contract wins. (Photo by National World)

"The balance of £1.2m will be added to the company's order book, which currently totals £4.6m.

"As previously highlighted in our trading statement in December 2023, due to a growing level of caution amongst the company's client base a number of projects expected to close in FY23 will now occur in this financial year, and so Getech enters 2024 with a strong pipeline.”

Alongside new business activity, Getech said it is now signing up all new customers to its subscription model, as well as migrating existing customers to longer term contracts, which typically have a minimum commitment period of three years.

The statement added: “As a consequence, the company is pleased to report annual recurring revenue ("ARR") has increased to £2.8m (compared with £2.4m the previous year).

"Our objective is to migrate all customers to a subscription model as contracts come up for renewal.”

Included in the new contracts is a three year renewal for Getech's Globe platform from an Asian multinational energy company.

The statement added: “Globe is Getech's proprietary digital platform of earth science data that facilitates the exploration and location of subsurface resources that are vital for the energy transition, including carbon storage, geothermal, natural hydrogen and critical mineral assets. “Globe is an innovative product that collects geoscience and geophysical data, and through proprietary computational modelling and AI-led machine learning techniques, identifies favourable exploration opportunities for its customers.”

Also included in the contracts is a first global license subscription for Getech's data assistant software. The contract was signed with a US-based multinational energy company.

Richard Bennett, Getech’s acting CEO, said: "Entering 2024 with our substantially reduced cost base, increased order book and growing ARR means the business is undoubtedly better placed following a year of transition in 2023.

“We have also invested in expanding our exploration capabilities, targeting resources associated with the energy transition.