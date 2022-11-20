Leeds-based independent brewery announces sale of its original brewing site

North, the independent Leeds-based brewery and bar group has announced the sale of their original brewery site in Sheepscar to Tartarus Beers.

North began brewing at the Taverner’s Walk site in 2015, building on the success of their original venture, North Bar.

John Gyngell, co-founder and director of North said: “It’s brilliant to see our original home at Taverner’s Walk in such exciting hands.

“The beer scene in Leeds has flourished over the past ten years, with an incredible group of breweries operating in the city.

Independent brewer North has announced the sale of its original brewery site at Sheepscar to Tartarus Beers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Opening Springwell has increased our brewing capacity enabling us to pass our original home on to the next generation of new brewers. We can’t wait to see what Tartarus create there.”

During the Covid 19 pandemic North undertook a large expansion, renovating a former Victorian Tannery and building their new 21,000 square foot brewery and taproom, Springwell, where all its beer production will now take place.

The acquisition of the North site at Taverner’s Walk will enable Tartarus to increase their production, and launch their barrel ageing program.

In addition to this, Tartarus will be opening a new on site taproom which will showcase their range of beers, including special and one-off releases.

Advertisement Hide Ad