Leeds-based Infinity Inc partner with Ecologi on conservation initiative

Infinity Inc will use the partnership in order to plant trees and fund climate change projects across the globe, whilst encouraging clients to opt for more sustainable products and garments.

Pledging to plant a tree for every order containing a sustainable product or garment, Infinity Inc have set a target of 10,000 trees for the first year of the partnership.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Cohen, CEO and managing director for Infinity Inc. said: “This is a very positive, strategic partnership for us and comes at a time when our commitment to the environment is beginning to have a major impact on the way we do business.

Leeds-based Infinity Inc has teamed up with environmental conservation group Egologi in an attempt to ramp up its sustainability goals, including the planting of 10,000 trees.

"As climate change and fashion waste continue to be key issues in the industry, the demand for greener products is expected to grow extensively and we are fully geared up to be at the forefront of the market.”

The partnership has also supported two new wind power projects in Honduras and Mexico preventing the emission of over 450,000 tonnes of CO2 every year.

Infinity Inc supply branded merchandise to businesses across the globe in a variety of sectors, including The BBC, AO, DPD, and Huawei.

The business already works closely with leading sustainable brands and powers its own production facility by solar panels and uses electric vehicles for customer deliveries.

Infinity Inc has seen a major increase in sales throughout 2022 for its eco-friendly merchandise and sustainable garment range.

Founded in 2019, with the mission to collectively halve the world’s carbon emissions by 2040, Ecologi is a B Corp-certified social enterprise that facilitates the funding of verified carbon reduction projects and responsible tree planting around the world.