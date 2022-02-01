Leeds-based law firm Clarion delivers record turnover and stays on course to employ 300 staff by year end

Clarion reported turnover of £23.2m in the year ended May 31 2021, which is an increase of 18 per cent from the previous year.

Clarion has doubled in size over the last four years to provide employment for 290 people and Roger Hutton, the firm’s joint managing partner, expects the firm to achieve double-digit growth this year. It added 41 staff to its team over the last financial year.

Mr Hutton said: “While the last two years have been a challenging time for us and all of our clients, Clarion has proved able to maintain its growth unabated.

“We are fortunate to have built a strong base of talented and engaged colleagues who have settled into a productive style of hybrid working.

“With many businesses pursuing new opportunities following the disruption of the pandemic, we have seen a positive trend and are growing alongside our clients. Our lawyers have been able to do what they do best in supporting our clients in challenging situations.”

Mr Hutton said growing numbers of large corporations are taking advice from Clarion’s specialist teams.

He added: “All of our transactional practices have put in a strong performance, driven by liquidity in the market.

“Both our corporate and real estate teams have enjoyed a busy year, along with relatively new offerings such as our dedicated construction and property litigation practices also seeing strong growth as changes in the market demand transactional support.

“In addition, we have focused on developing expertise in a number of industry sectors including energy, life sciences, food and drink, and digital marketing and data protection, where we have been able to build on our track record supporting our growing client base to meet their demand for real industry insight and expertise.”

Mr Hutton said Clarion’s double-digit growth was a continuation of the firm’s solid track record.