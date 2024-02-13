Leeds-based MAD Devs accelerates international expansion with plan to launch in UAE

The automotive technology company now operates at 1,500 sites around the world.

The firm has announced is now supporting Mercedes with lead management and document management platforms aimed at improving the firm’s customer experience and enhancing operational efficiency.Commenting on the announcement, David Boyce, CEO at MAD Devs, said: “We’ve put dealers at the heart of our innovation programme, and it’s accelerated the pace that we roll out developments to our platform. It’s an approach that is proving popular in the UK and driving growth around the world."

In 2022, MAD Devs opened its international technology hub in Leeds in a bid to “accelerate innovation”. MAD Devs also announced late last year that it had promoted Daniel Rea to the new role of sales director in a bid to drive its international growth plans.

Leeds-based automotive software firm MAD Devs is accelerating its international expansion plans with a launch in the United Arab Emirates. Image: Shutterstock

News of the expansion comes as the region’s tech and digital sector continues to experience considerable growth.

According to a DCMS Regional Ecosystems Report, Yorkshire’s digital industry is the fastest-growing in the UK. The report states that the region is set to create 42,000 new jobs in the digital and tech sector by 2025, and grow by at least £1.6bn.

Tech jobs also made up more than 27 per cent of available jobs in Leeds, as of September last year.

MAD Devs aims to help dealers in several areas through its iStoreDOCS system. The system is designed to help dealers increase sales conversion rates and ensure compliance procedures are followed.Mr Boyce added: “New retail models and changing consumer behaviour have increased the requirement for technology platforms that can support the customer journey in omnichannel retail.

"The conversation doesn’t have to be face-to-face, with 80 per cent of buyers choosing remote communication. Our technology helps to drive performance across a dealership with user-friendly software.