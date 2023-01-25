Leeds-based digital marketing agency Bolser has announced its intention to deliver a turnover of £3.5m following a record year for the business.

Record breakers - Bolser MD, Ashley Bolser (front, sixth from left), with the agency team.

The agency saw its turnover increase 50 per cent to £2.5m for the year ended 30 November 2022.

Bolser founder and managing director, Ashley Bolser, said: “Last year was an exceptional one for the agency thanks to a strong number of account wins and new project briefs from existing clients.

“We start 2023 buoyed by the success of the last 12 months, and the momentum gained gives us great confidence in achieving a turnover of £3.5m this financial year.”.

Over the 12-month period, Bolser won new business from a diverse range of organisations including Budweiser Brewing Group, the Premier League and London-based regeneration programme Brent Cross Town.

Significant new project briefs were also secured from major divisions of existing clients, such as Microsoft, the Football Foundation and Minecraft.

To support its growth, the agency appointed 10 new members of staff across the year to service its clients. With a headcount now of 35. Bolser also aims to further grow this figure in 2023.

Established in 2001, the firm provides services including digital strategy, user experience (UX) design, web and app development, and search engine optimisation.

Mr Bolser added: “Our successes over the past 12 months is testament to the dedication and talent of the excellent people we have here at Bolser.

"I am extremely proud of all the work our team has undertaken to deliver these fantastic results.