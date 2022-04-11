Leeds-based marketing agency helps deliver revenue growth for TechMe app

The Leeds-based agency supported the TeachMeAnatomy app in generating a 100 per cent increase in iOS in-app purchase revenue and 30 per cent increase in Google Play in-app purchase revenue.

More than six million students, doctors and healthcare professionals worldwide already rely on the app to help with their studies and patient care.

Dr Oliver Jones, founder of TeachMeSeries, said: “We are really pleased with the campaign activity Bolser devised and implemented to increase the visibility the TeachMeAnatomy app.

“The team was enthusiastic, knowledgeable and produced results that exceeded all expectations in terms of both revenues and downloads.