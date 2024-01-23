The move follows nearly sixteen years of collaboration between the two Yorkshire firms on various projects.

Fantastic Media said that both brands will maintain their distinct identities for the immediate future, and that the partnership will “significantly expand” the collective strength of the firms, which now hold a team of 33 marketing professionals.

Together, the businesses will oversee a substantial portfolio of over 45 retained clients with a combined turnover exceeding £2 million.

Andy Hobson, Stefanie Hopkins and Sally Willis, MD at Fantastic Media.

Fantastic Media founder and CEO, Andy Hobson, said: “Fantastic, very much like Faith, has grown organically over the past 18 years by delivering high quality, targeted brand and marketing strategies based on emotional connections and strong relationships between agency and client teams.

“This approach is testament to the longevity of both companies’ approach and confirms that people are at the core of our DNA. The coming together will be a perfect fit for all parties and will strengthen the offering to new and existing clients.”

Stefanie Hopkins, founder and former managing director of Faith Brand Communications, will take the role of communications director, while Mr Hobson and co-owner, Andrew McCarthy will become owner directors of Faith, supported by a leadership team which spans both firms.

Ms Hopkins, said: "I’ve known Andy and the Fantastic team for many years, having provided PR both for the agency and its clients, so I am thrilled to join forces. This move marks an exciting chapter in our journey, opening up new horizons of growth and possibilities.

“Since launching Faith from my kitchen table with just one £250 a month client in 2007, we have built a solid foundation as a PR agency in Yorkshire and beyond, and this union allows us to take our expertise to new heights.