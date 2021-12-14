Leeds based medical device manufacturer Tissuemed is acquired by US-based Becton Dickinson

Headquartered in Franklin Lakes BD employs more than 70,000 people worldwide and has added Tissuemed to its two existing UK facilities.

A spokesman said: "Tissuemed was entirely equity funded throughout its many years of development and supported by more than 200 shareholders. More recently, equity rounds were led by Paul Banner ( Chairman ) and Jeremy Sampson ( Deputy ), both holding NED positions for more than 14 years. Jeremy Sampson is also a Director of Brown Butler in Leeds. Terms of the recommended offer to shareholders were not disclosed."

Mr Banner said, “This has provided our shareholders with an exciting exit opportunity in addition to positioning the business exactly where it needs to be to succeed in the future, so it is great news for both our shareholders and Tissuemed’s employees. Many thanks to the Knights team for helping steer the board through this transaction.”

Tissuemed manufactures a synthetic surgical sealant.

Jeremy Sampson added “It’s a great testament to the patience and determination of Tissuemed’s people, including its employees, stakeholders and partners over the years - BD is exactly the right business to move it forward and is fully committed to do so.”

Knights’ Corporate team, led by Philip Goldsborough and Henry Hill, supported by Isabelle Leonard, advised the Board of Tissuemed Limited.

