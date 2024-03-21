Leeds-based Naturewall create twenty-five jobs as part of expansion into New Beverley premises

As well as creating jobs, the company have pioneered a brand-new bonding process for their SlatWall product which uses adhesive rather than staples to bind wooden slats to backing-cloth.

The new technique which has been perfected over the last twelve months, will give much more versatility to their SlatWall panels – allowing them to be used in smaller sizes and in tricky areas by consumers.

Philip Brown, Co-Founder and Commercial Director at Naturewall, said: “As part of our commitment to provide our customers with the very best quality wall panelling products, we have invested over £1m into our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Beverley, East Yorkshire.

Naturewall's New 26,000 sqft premises where 25 jobs have been created.

“This huge investment has been eighteen months in the planning stage, and we are delighted to, as of March 2024, launch the site into full production.

“The facility will allow us to rapidly scale up our production capacity but, most importantly, provide an increased range of high-quality wall panelling products to the UK retail and trade market.”

The new site allows Naturewall to bring all cutting and CNC inhouse - cutting costs, giving complete control over how product can be specified and increased capability for delivering bespoke products in the contract market.

As well as housing the UK’s second largest beam saw, it will feature a new adhesive bonding line and bench joinery area.

The company, who are headquartered in Leeds, will turn their existing SlatWall manufacturing centre, in Hull, into a specialist despatch and warehousing site.

The new roles will be spread across production and distribution, at both the East Yorkshire sites.