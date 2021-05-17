Leeds-based Perfect Storm secures work in connection with FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Dave Nutter and Adam Errington

Perfect Storm, which launched in 2016 has recorded a turnover of £1.4m in the last financial year.

The agency has won several new projects from B2B, pharmaceutical and travel clients including TheCityUK, PGL Travel, Silverstone Events, and has also created a new hospitality website for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The agency, which has offices at Calls Landing, has an in-house team of nine digital producers and directors.

Director Dave Nutter, who founded Perfect Storm with Adam Errington, said: “It really has been an outstanding year for the business, for which we’re very grateful.

"Although obviously the backdrop of Covid 19 has been challenging for so many people and organisations, our lean and scalable agency model has meant we haven’t needed to implement any cost saving measures, and have been in a prime position to be able to scale up to help our clients with their digital challenges.

"We don’t see that abating, as we’re forecasting a turnover of £2m for 2022-23 and are already on schedule to hit those growth plans for Q1 of this financial year.

“The agency growth plan doesn’t mean following the well-trodden agency path of lots more staff and more offices either – in our opinion, headcount and number of offices is an old-fashioned success metric.