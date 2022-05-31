Progeny has a growing base in Leeds

The deal will allow Progeny to expand its presence in the south of England.

Mark Perkins, Founder, at Coll Perkins, said: “This is an exciting time for Coll Perkins and our clients.

“Joining a multi-disciplinary professional services firm like Progeny will allow us to grow and develop while staying true to our values and founding principles.

“It will also bring benefits of scale and scope and comes with new opportunities for our team and our clients.

“We can continue to deliver exceptional service and build long-lasting and trusting relationships, while now offering them an even wider range of market-leading services.

“The ethos of Progeny closely matches our own and we’re looking forward to the fresh potential and productive results that joining them will bring.”

Neil Moles, CEO of Progeny, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Coll Perkins to Progeny.

“They will bring new skills and expertise into the mix and the way they operate, engage with their clients and conduct business will ensure they fit right in.

“We are looking forward to extending our footprint in Hampshire and the south of England and to the real value that Coll Perkins will add to our proposition.”