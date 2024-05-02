Leeds-based Rethink Food honoured with Third Sector Award

Broadcaster, Rob McLoughlin OBE founder of the awards paid tribute to the winners, nominees and the team which produced the ceremony stating; ‘This is the North showing itself to be global leaders, superb educationalists and locally as well as universally focussed’.

‘The ENAs have grown in prestige and stature, and we’ve enjoyed record numbers of entries as well as an astonishing response from the radio audiences. We want it grow and encourage more enterprise, breakthroughs, and superb educational outcomes for the North and for the UK as a whole’.

Receiving the Third Sector Award is a testament to Rethink Food's dedication and effectiveness in creating positive change and the recognition underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing pressing social challenges and building a more equitable society.

Educate North Awards winner Kevin Mackay of Rethink Food

Reflecting on this achievement, Nathan Atkinson, co-founder of Rethink Food, expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasised the organisation's ongoing commitment to its mission.

"We are honoured to receive the Third Sector Award at the Educate North Awards. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, volunteers, and partners who have contributed to our efforts in improving food education and combatting food waste and food insecurity.

At Rethink Food, we remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a sustainable and inclusive future and delivering 10 million hours of education in support of improved food security".

Rethink Food continues to expand its reach and impact and looks forward to further collaborations and initiatives aimed at driving positive change.