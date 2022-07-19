Leeds-based supply chain tech firm Ligentia agrees deal to combine with VGL

The Leeds-based business said the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will cement its intent to build a stronger and more diverse business.

Ligentia and VGL have an existing long-standing relationship through a joint venture partnership, delivering supply chain solutions for over 10 years.

The deal will establish the Ligentia Group as a major international supply chain management company with revenues of over £1bn.

Ligentia is a supply chain technology firm.

Nick Jones, CEO of Ligentia, said: “We have enjoyed a fantastic relationship with VGL for many years and this is a very exciting milestone in our journey together.

“Both businesses thrive because of our aligned values and commitment to centre customers at the heart of our organisations which means we invest, develop and commit resources to make sure we achieve a great experience for our customers.

“The forward-looking business will be even better placed to enhance our combined technology offering, provide new services and connect a diverse team ready to deliver our next phase of growth.”

The deal is being financed with the support of Ligentia’s existing funders, Partners Group and Santander.

In 2021, the firm received significant investment from Equistone Partners Europe to deliver its growth plans.

Ligentia expects to complete the transaction in the third quarter after regulatory approvals have been received.