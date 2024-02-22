Leeds-based UK Infrastructure Bank announces first investment into green hydrogen

The announcement comes as part of a £56m investment round completed by GeoPura which the firm said will help to “accelerate the UK’s adoption of green hydrogen by expanding production capacity, growing the specialist workforce in the UK, and increasing the deployment of its power generation technology.”

GeoPura said the investment will help the further deployment of its Hydrogen Power Unit generator technology – a low-carbon replacement for diesel powered generators, as well as creating around 400 jobs over 5 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Cunningham, CEO of GeoPura, said: "Having experienced the hottest year on record in 2023 with the negative impact of extreme weather events increasing globally every month, our need to combat climate change has never been more urgent. Now, more than ever, we need to act and provide industry with proven and effective solutions to achieve their Net Zero goals.

The Leeds-based UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB) has made its first investment into green hydrogen, commiting £30m to Newcastle firm GeoPura. Pictured: John Flint, Uk Infrastructure Bank CEO. Picture by Simon Hulme.

"We’re delighted to be taking this next step and it’s brilliant to be working together to make a real, tangible impact today by reducing filthy engine emissions, providing better air quality for us all."

UKIB was founded in 2021 by then chancellor Rishi Sunak, with the dual purpose of funding net zero projects and aiding levelling up. The bank, which is backed by the Treasury, committed a total of £1.11 billion over nine projects for the year ending 31 March 2023.