The bank is looking to hire people to aid in its task of funding projects which look to help the country reach net zero by 2050, whilst also driving growth accross the UK.

“We’ve got a lot of hiring to do,” said Mr Flint. “In its first year, the bank comprised a small number of permanent employees, but we’re now in a position to start the full programme of hiring into the permanent work force.

"We think the bank will get up to 300 people in total, and we’re in the market now recruiting for them.

John Flint pictured at Infrastructure Bank, One Embankment, Neville Street, Leeds. Picture by Simon Hulme 1st September 2022

“If you’re passionate about the transition - about regional and local economic growth - there’s no better way to learn how to finance that than here, because that’s what we do.”

The bank has set a rule of hiring 90 per cent of its staff outside London, of which a “vast majority” will be based in Leeds.

Mr Flint’s career in banking began when he was recruited by HSBC as a graduate trainee after studying at Portsmouth University. Over a 30-year period, he worked his way up through the company to eventually become their chief executive. The role of CEO at the UKIB has seen Mr Flint return to his home county of Yorkshire.

He described his role at the UKIB as a “very different kind of role, with an amazing mission and purpose.

“This gave the opportunity for me to learn how to build a start up,” he said.

"Joining a large organisation, progressing through it and leading a large established organisation, that’s one skill set, but building this other thing from scratch is a different skill set, so its given me the opportunity to do that.

"And also, really interestingly, its given me the opportunity to learn how the government and the public sector works.

"I’d never really given much thought to the machinations of government and public policy, and now I’ve got a ring side seat to that, and its fabulous.”

Mr Flint also noted how the role had made him more well informed about green issues, and gave a hardline message in response to those calling for a less strong approach to achieving net zero by 2050.

“If anybody is still in the head space where they doubt the climate science, or they doubt the human impact on the climate, I respect their right to have a view, but I would really challenge them to think around the notion of’ “are you taking a bet you, or we, cant afford to lose?” he said.

His comments come after a number of public figures have called for a referendum on the net zero policy.

“This is home” said Mr Flint, reflecting more widely on the issues of climate change, “There’s nowhere else to go.

"You think about the summer we’ve just experienced, 40 degrees in Doncaster, and the international news, 30 million people affected by a flood in Pakistan.“There's evidence everywhere I think just makes it very difficult for people to deny now or pretend it's not happening.”

He also noted that the UK has a responsibility to play its part in achieving net zero by 2050 globally.

“We’ve got a great leadership opportunity and a bit of a moral responsibility to try and show the way here,” he said.

"We possess some of the world’s great institutions - some of the best academics and engineers and scientists live and work here, and we need to bring their skills to bear.