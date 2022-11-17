The Leeds-based startup Uppbeat has moved to new city centre offices after hitting the one million user milestone.

Uppbeat, a music platform for creators which is owned by Music Vine Limited, said it had recorded 175 per cent user growth in 2022.

A statement issued by the company said: “Since launching in January 2021, Uppbeat has capitalised on a booming creator economy that has seen 300 per cent growth across core platforms YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitch, with an estimated 200m creators worldwide.

“As a music platform built entirely for creators, Uppbeat offers a curated catalogue of copyright-free music to use in video, podcast and live-stream content as well as its own tailored solution to protect creators from music copyright issues. Uppbeat is targeting an even greater share of the flourishing creator market.” The Leeds-based startup is hiring staff and has relocated to new city centre offices at Tailors Corner, which is close to Channel 4’s national headquarters.

Lewis Foster, the CEO of Uppbeat, said: “Reaching one million users in just 20 months and seeing Uppbeat resonate with so many talented, creative and influential people is amazing.

"Content creators are truly shaping modern culture and it’s inspiring to see Uppbeat playing its part.

“Music plays such a big role in video content, but for a long time it’s been a serious pain-point for creators due to navigating copyright issues and licensing legalities.

“With historic new offices and exciting plans to grow our team in Leeds, it’s safe to say this is just the beginning. We will continue to empower creators and we know the awesome power of our community can help make Uppbeat the go-to platform for creators everywhere.”

