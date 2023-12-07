Leeds-based Woodlands Home & Garden group acquires modular garden building firm
Smart Modular’s operations will now be based at Woodlands’ manufacturing facility at Thornbury, Bradford alongside the company’s existing Log Cabin production. The firm’s portfolio of products will also be rebranded and become part of Woodlands’ Tiger range over coming months.
As part of the deal, Stuart Davison, the founder of My Modular, will join the Woodlands board as commercial director.
Ross Moran, chief executive of Woodlands Home & Garden Group said: "As a result of our analysis of the market, product, and service proposition, we concluded that it would make sense to bring in specific expertise, together with the right level of experience, innovation and quality required so that we could enter the market as quickly and effectively as possible.
"We are delighted to welcome Stuart and his team to the group, and we look forward to working with them to create further growth for the business.
"As part of our strategy, we are committed to helping our customers find their perfect space, by offering them an extensive selection of high-quality garden buildings.”
The Tiger brand has seen a steady growth in revenue of over 70 per cent since 2019, despite challenging trading conditions.
Woodlands recently opened a new Tiger show site in Merseyside and agreed a landmark deal with the British Garden Centres group which will bring Tiger show sites to 35 of the group’s UK garden centres over the next three and a half years.
The Yorkshire company also confirmed this week that three of their senior leadership team have been promoted to join the main board of directors, with the appointments of Graham Parlett to finance director, Lauren Coley to product director, and Agata Choma to operations director.
Woodlands were advised on the acquisition by legal professionals Adrian Ballam and Olivia Field and Charlotte Nuttall of Ward Hadaway, with tax advice provided by KPMG Tax, with a team led by Nathan Potton, and Alison Moir.
My Modular were advised by Liz Delgado of IHL, Samuel Moore of Ortolan, and Oliver Wilkinson of Wilkinson & Partners.
