The investment was made through YFM’s British Smaller Companies venture capital trusts.
This marks the latest investment by YFM into the DevOps software sector, following investments in Quality Clouds and Plandek.
Roshan Puri, investment director at YFM Equity Partners said: “We are really bullish on investing further in software and services business enabling DevOps.
"The great teams we are backing are benefiting from being part of a group of high growth business in this space with the common support of YFM.
“The AutomatePro team has built a world class SaaS product that’s delivering significant value to some of the largest and most complex organisations.
YFM’s investment will be used to scale up AutomatePro’s sales, marketing and customer success functions.
AutomatePro aims to help customers maintain regulatory compliance of cloud platforms.
Their servies are used mainly in heavily regulated industries such as financial services and pharmaceuticals.
The firm’s software solution aims to remove mundane and repetitive tasks from development teams, helping keep software up to date and running efficiently.
Paul Chorley, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of AutomatePro, said: “We are delighted to welcome YFM on board as our first institutional shareholder, having recognised early on the alignment with our strategy and values.
"We are very grateful for the support we have had from PrefCap and our seed investors in getting us to this stage.
"The investment and support from YFM will enable us to help even more enterprises across the globe accelerate their digital transformation with ServiceNow and other cloud platforms.”
AutomatePro is part of the select ServiceNow Solutions Partner Programme and the only automated testing and DevOps app on the ServiceNow App Store.
Advisers to YFM on the investment included: Irwin Mitchell, Pegafund, Confidas People and Sales Blueprint, Code&Co, DTE Group and Philip Hare & Associates.