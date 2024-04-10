Leeds beauty salon nominated for the English Hair & Beauty Awards

Five years ago, a young Romanian hairdresser embarked on a journey to bring her dream to life - the dream of owning her own beauty salon. Over the past five years, her primary mission has been to sprinkle joy into the lives of countless girls through her extraordinary talent of making their hair wonderful. Word of her exceptional work spread like wildfire, drawing in clients not only from the local Romanian community in Leeds but from far and wide. They travel for miles, enchanted by the magical touch of Ionela, the salon's senior hairstylist.

Amidst this whirlwind of success, the beauty salon has garnered a constellation of awards. From being crowned 'Hair Salon of the Year' in 2021 to securing 'Hairdresser of the Year' in 2022, and even earning the prestigious 'Best of Leeds' title in 2023 - each award is a testament to the dedication, skill, and passion poured into every cut, colour, and style.

But Ionela's vision didn't stop there. In the past year, she felt compelled to share her knowledge and expertise, birthing the transformation of her salon into a beacon of education - now also a revered Hair Academy.

Leeds Style Concept Team

And let's not forget the magic of nails! Alongside the artistry of hair, the salon boasts a talented nails technician, adding a touch of glamour and elegance to every client's visit. From intricate designs to flawless finishes, our nail services elevate beauty to another level.