Leeds Bradford Airport bosses hail improved sustainability rating
LBA has achieved its highest score to date from the independent Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), achieving a score of 95 per cent and being awarded a 5-star rating.
GRESB provides validated Environmental, Social and Governance data for real estate and infrastructure businesses globally. To achieve a rating, businesses must complete an online assessment by providing raw monitoring data, as well as submitting evidence, in the form of certificates, policies and procedures. GRESB then uses this to measure performance.
LBA has been taking part in the GRESB assessment process since 2018 and has increased its score by 79 per cent since then – thanks in part to increased used of renewable electricity.
Tracey Stevenson, Sustainability Manager from LBA, said: “We are so proud to have seen an improvement to our GRESB score again this year.
"To rank second out of ten UK airports is just a testament to how hard we strive year after year to keep improving.
“We see GRESB as a really valuable tool which not only allows us to benchmark our practises against other businesses but to uncover ways that we can improve processes to make the airport a great place for our colleagues and customers.”