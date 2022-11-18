Leeds Bradford Airport ‘fully co-operating’ with probe into alleged night flights breach

Campaigners Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) alleged earlier this month that the airport breached strict limits around night-time activity during holiday season.
The limits are in place on take-offs and landings between 11am and 7pm to protect residents living under the flight paths going to and from the airport.
GALBA claims there were 600 more take-offs and landings than was allowed between March 27 and October 30.
Leeds City Council has started an investigation into the allegations, which were raised at a full council meeting on Wednesday by Liberal Democrat Chris Howley.
The local authority confirmed it was aware of the allegations and that the probe was ongoing.
When the allegation was first reported, Leeds Bradford Airport said it took its responsibilities “seriously” and that it would continue to report data on its flights openly and transparently.