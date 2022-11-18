Leeds Bradford Airport ‘fully co-operating’ with probe into alleged night flights breach

Leeds Bradford Airport is “fully co-operating” with an investigation into claims it ran too many night flights this summer, local councillors have been told.

Campaigners Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) alleged earlier this month that the airport breached strict limits around night-time activity during holiday season.

The limits are in place on take-offs and landings between 11am and 7pm to protect residents living under the flight paths going to and from the airport.

GALBA claims there were 600 more take-offs and landings than was allowed between March 27 and October 30.

Leeds Bradford Airport.

Leeds City Council has started an investigation into the allegations, which were raised at a full council meeting on Wednesday by Liberal Democrat Chris Howley.

The local authority confirmed it was aware of the allegations and that the probe was ongoing.